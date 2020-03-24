Ryan Reynolds, others answer Trudeau's call to tell Canadians to 'stay home'

Global  

CTV News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds, Michael Buble, and Seth Rogen were among a number of celebrities who told Canadians to "stay home" and keep everyone safe, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off a Twitter chain plea to spread the word about the seriousness of the pandemic accelerating around the world.
