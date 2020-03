Still Think Coronavirus is No Big Deal? The UK Just Basically Went Full on Lockdown

Boris Johnson announces complete UK lockdown amid coronavirus crisis. No gatherings of more than 2 people in public, clothing, electronic, and other non essential stores closed, the citizens told to "stay at home" and police will be enforcing this.

Tweets about this Beth Getting really pissed at the fucks who still think the coronavirus is “no big deal” my life at risk, and many many… https://t.co/SLeARxCf07 3 hours ago Hazy (๑⌒ω⌒๑) at this point, if you still think the coronavirus isn't a big deal https://t.co/UXFpK3R5jy 5 hours ago joseph if you don’t follow social distancing rules and then get coronavirus i have no sympathy for you. you’re a fucking i… https://t.co/KY9C8qpKUZ 6 hours ago Michael Clark Oh my goodness, not saying this isn't a big deal but 358,000? That's it? Lol the FLU has at least 38 Million cases… https://t.co/kluC44zU91 7 hours ago #Growyourown RT @grokkingmoney: If you are still think what’s the big deal about self quarantine, you’ve got to read this ‘Patient 31' and South Korea's… 9 hours ago Grokking Money If you are still think what’s the big deal about self quarantine, you’ve got to read this ‘Patient 31' and South Ko… https://t.co/7zncfU73kK 9 hours ago Terry Kremin So @LindseyGrahamSC - Still think its a hoax? just over blown? Just media? a freakin SEVEN MONTH OLD BABY has… https://t.co/4d2WIVNIHL 13 hours ago 🏴‍☠️MikeFromQueens7🏴‍☠️ RT @KnicksCentral: I’m rooting for bad weather so the idiots who still think the #coronavirus is no big deal will be forced to stay inside… 15 hours ago