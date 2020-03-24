Global  

Still Think Coronavirus is No Big Deal? The UK Just Basically Went Full on Lockdown

eBaums World Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Still Think Coronavirus is No Big Deal? The UK Just Basically Went Full on LockdownBoris Johnson announces complete UK lockdown amid coronavirus crisis. No gatherings of more than 2 people in public, clothing, electronic, and other non essential stores closed, the citizens told to "stay at home" and police will be enforcing this.
News video: New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks 01:24

 New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

