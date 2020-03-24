Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus rages on: 14,510 dead with over 3,30,000 cases in 190 countries

Coronavirus rages on: 14,510 dead with over 3,30,000 cases in 190 countries

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Geneva (Switzerland): The coronavirus which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has so far affected people in about 190 countries globally, with over 14,000 fatalities, among other things, it has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, a shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Chaos at Bangkok airport as tourists scramble to return home amid soaring coronavirus cases

Chaos at Bangkok airport as tourists scramble to return home amid soaring coronavirus cases 00:54

 Chaotic scenes at Thailand's main airport today (March 21st) as thousands of tourists scrambled to leave amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic that has seen the country introduce a de facto travel ban. Footage from the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok shows long queues of holidaymakers leaving the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Coronavirus rages on: 14,510 dead with over 3,30,000 cases in 190 countries https://t.co/Rz7INY90jl 27 minutes ago

ABPNews

ABP News #CoronavirusPandemic Rages On: 14,510 Dead With Over 3,30,000 Cases In 190 Countries https://t.co/yMJFY0yKFp 30 minutes ago

DakshrajSingh58

dakshraj singh58 Coronavirus rages on: 14,510 dead with over 3,30,000 cases in 190 countries https://www.aninews.inundefined https://t.co/1XmeEnlJ3q 2 hours ago

Stephen_Quentin

Stephen Quentin RT @farnazfassihi: My story: Iran's coronavirus crisis who is in charge? With so much at stake, thousands dead & infected the pandemic rage… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.