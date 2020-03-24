Global  

Excerpts from Woody Allen memoir ‘Apropos of Nothing’

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Excerpts from Woody Allen’s new memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” which was released Monday after a delay because the original publisher backed out of releasing the book. ___ THE BOOK’S DEDICATION: “For Soon-Yi, the best. I had her eating out of my hand and then I noticed my arm was missing.” ON […]
