Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
South Africa imposes lockdown, instructs army to enforce as cases jump to more than 400 from COVID-19.
News video: Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions

Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions

 South Africa imposes lockdown, instructs army to enforce as cases jump to more than 400 from COVID-19.

MeStar_Ayomide

•Prince Ayomide•🤴🏽 RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: South Africa reports 128 new cases of coronavirus, 402 cases in total. Nationwide lockdown from March 26. 24 seconds ago

salty_american

Persnickity ✝️🇺🇸 RT @Inevitable_ET: South Africa will go into lockdown for 21 days starting Thursday to try to contain coronavirus https://t.co/LHStG3ivbj 50 seconds ago

SymbioticsApps

Symbiotics RT @BusinessTechSA: Here are South Africa's plans to deal with load shedding during the coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/jaa5HrMJHb 1 minute ago

DbAshby

Withdraw Article 50 🇪🇺 RT @NBCNewsWorld: Coronavirus updates: https://t.co/T5H4YmmdW3 • UK and South Africa implement 3 week lockdown • Pressure grows on official… 2 minutes ago

GideonNeptune

Gideon Neptune RT @EricaJong: #Coronavirus United States New York has a third of all confirmed US cases Deaths in Spain double to more than 2,000 in three… 2 minutes ago

MahmoudJazairi

Mahmoud Aljazaery South Africa's coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for... https://t.co/6lSVWjAS2B 3 minutes ago

mondaymichaels

Monday M. Ashibogwu South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown https://t.co/jgSs7xLK8j https://t.co/1aV5Q89Q8T 3 minutes ago

FDB_93

Feranmi RT @TheAfricaReport: #Southafrica to enter a 21 day lockdown to curb the spread of #COVIDー19 @CyrilRamaphosa announces during televised add… 3 minutes ago

