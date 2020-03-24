Global  

U.S. threatens big Afghan aid cut despite virus outbreak fears

CBS News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
After surprise visit, Pompeo says Washington would hold back $1 billion if arch presidential rivals don't agree on new government to advance peace talks with Taliban.
