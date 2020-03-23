Global  

Mayor John Tory declares state of emergency in Toronto

TheSpec.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Mayor John Tory has declared a state of emergency for the City of Toronto, giving himself the full powers of city council in a dramatic move he says is vital to fight the deadly spread of COVID-19.
Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
News video: Mayor Reichert declares local state of emergency for Macon-Bibb

Mayor Reichert declares local state of emergency for Macon-Bibb

 Mayor Robert Reichert declared a local state of emergency for Macon-Bibb on Monday.

