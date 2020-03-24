Covid-19: Nobel Peace Prize winner Ahtisaari tests positive

Raghavendra' राघव ' @NobelPrize i think nd support this year Nobel prize for peace should be given to All the doctors fighting against… https://t.co/IZUTJEKTrJ 5 hours ago

America First Duo 🇺🇸 RT @Valnofux: Dr. Stephen Richardson deserves the Nobel Peace Prize far more than GretaThurnberg. #Coronavirus https://t.co/fdOnd6941I 6 hours ago

Val Don't be a cuitie pie Dr. Stephen Richardson deserves the Nobel Peace Prize far more than GretaThurnberg. #Coronavirus https://t.co/fdOnd6941I 6 hours ago

Jac🤍 RT @DreymonJones: whoever comes up with the vaccine for covid-19 gone win the nobel peace prize for like a decade straight. 8 hours ago

DTAdrey whoever comes up with the vaccine for covid-19 gone win the nobel peace prize for like a decade straight. 8 hours ago

Liberty Jefferson RT @CaliConservati6: Remember when Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize? Take a look the people standing with our President Donald J. T… 10 hours ago

CaliConservative Remember when Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize? Take a look the people standing with our President Donald J… https://t.co/NDjwe0yy8O 10 hours ago