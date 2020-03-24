Global  

Spain reports 6,600 new coronavirus cases overnight, over 500 dead

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The number of new coronavirus cases in Spain jumped on Tuesday to 39,673 from 33,089 cases registered on Monday, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 Outbreak 08:22

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli confirmed there were 846 new confirmed coronavirus cases known on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 3,675 cases - also adding 17 new coronavirus-related deaths to a total of 44.

