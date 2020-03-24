Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Tuesday

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A small number of MPs will be back in Ottawa today, a day after provincial governments in Ontario and Quebec issued orders calling for the closure of non-essential businesses, saying the measures are needed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 03:03 The World Health Organisation has reiterated pleas for people to stay at home to help tackle the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases has surpassed 380,000 worldwide. This comes as the UK enforces strict limits on leaving homes, South Africa goes into a 21-day lockdown, and stocks continue...