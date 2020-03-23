'The right decision': Province orders non-essential businesses to close to fight coronavirus:More details on impacted workplaces coming, government says

Global  

'The right decision': Province orders non-essential businesses to close to fight coronavirus

TheSpec.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
'The right decision': Province orders non-essential businesses to close to fight coronavirus:More details on impacted workplaces coming, government saysAll non-essential businesses in the province, including those in Brampton and Mississauga, must close to fight the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Ontario government.
News video: Governor Hogan closes all non-essential businesses during Coronavirus

Governor Hogan closes all non-essential businesses during Coronavirus 02:14

 Governor Larry Hogan on Monday ordered all non essential businesses, organizations, establishments, and corporations to close effective at 5 p.m.

