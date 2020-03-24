One News Page Canada, Australia Calls for Postponement of 2020 Olympics, No Athletes Going to Tokyo: https://t.co/rZg9HMapv8 3 hours ago Sports Business Journal In today's #MorningBuzz: ◾ USOPC joins calls for #TokyoGames postponement after athlete survey shows consensus ◾… https://t.co/9FGfJGpoUv 6 hours ago HNGN Canada, Australia Calls for Postponement of 2020 Olympics, No Athletes Going to Tokyo https://t.co/RN053pKLKn https://t.co/qTS6aQMNyk 7 hours ago News18 Sports United States and New Zealand, joined the likes of Canada and Australia, in asking for the postponement of the… https://t.co/PH4BwOhqvB 9 hours ago NewsOn 2020 Tokyo Olympics Delay Looms as US Joins Calls for Postponement after Canada, Australia Pullout Due to Coronavir… https://t.co/Smy60fA9zZ 14 hours ago News18 Sports U.S. Olympic organisers joined calls for the #Tokyo2020 Summer Games to be postponed due to the #coronavirus pandem… https://t.co/X8cYUYCV7q 14 hours ago Somsirsa Chatterjee 2020 Tokyo Olympics Delay Looms as US Joins Calls for Postponement after Canada, Australia Pullout Due to Coronavir… https://t.co/g3hLeXoliy 15 hours ago Bhuyu Chhyan 2020 Tokyo Olympics Delay Looms as US Joins Calls for Postponement after Canada, Australia Pullout Due to Coronavir… https://t.co/02N8VaUQ4x 15 hours ago