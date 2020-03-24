Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada, Australia Calls for Postponement of 2020 Olympics, No Athletes Going to Tokyo

Canada, Australia Calls for Postponement of 2020 Olympics, No Athletes Going to Tokyo

HNGN Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Canada, Australia Calls for Postponement of 2020 Olympics, No Athletes Going to TokyoCanada and Australia have announced that they will not be sending their athletes to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Olympics postponement is great news for athletes - Tokyo Governor

Olympics postponement is great news for athletes - Tokyo Governor 01:36

 Yuriko Koike says the postponement of the Olympics is great news for athletes as they will be able to focus on a 'concrete goal now'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada and Australia Won't Send Athletes to 2020 Olympics [Video]

Canada and Australia Won't Send Athletes to 2020 Olympics

Canada and Australia Won't Send Athletes to 2020 Olympics Olympic committees from both countries released statements regarding the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Canadian Olympic Committee, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Australia pulls out of 2020 Games, planning for 2021 [Video]

Australia pulls out of 2020 Games, planning for 2021

Australia's Olympic Committee announce that they are planning for a Tokyo Games in 2021 and will not send athletes if the Olympics takes place in 2020.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada, Australia pull athletes out of Olympics, as the IOC says it will consider postponing Tokyo Games

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced that it will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, as the International Olympic Committee weighs a decision on...
TechCrunch

Britain to follow Australia, Canada on Olympic Games

Britain is ready to follow Canada and Australia in refusing to participate in the Tokyo Olympics if the Games are not postponed due to the coronavirus, British...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Canada, Australia Calls for Postponement of 2020 Olympics, No Athletes Going to Tokyo: https://t.co/rZg9HMapv8 3 hours ago

sbjsbd

Sports Business Journal In today's #MorningBuzz: ◾ USOPC joins calls for #TokyoGames postponement after athlete survey shows consensus ◾… https://t.co/9FGfJGpoUv 6 hours ago

HNGNcom

HNGN Canada, Australia Calls for Postponement of 2020 Olympics, No Athletes Going to Tokyo https://t.co/RN053pKLKn https://t.co/qTS6aQMNyk 7 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports United States and New Zealand, joined the likes of Canada and Australia, in asking for the postponement of the… https://t.co/PH4BwOhqvB 9 hours ago

news_ondaily

NewsOn 2020 Tokyo Olympics Delay Looms as US Joins Calls for Postponement after Canada, Australia Pullout Due to Coronavir… https://t.co/Smy60fA9zZ 14 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports U.S. Olympic organisers joined calls for the #Tokyo2020 Summer Games to be postponed due to the #coronavirus pandem… https://t.co/X8cYUYCV7q 14 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee 2020 Tokyo Olympics Delay Looms as US Joins Calls for Postponement after Canada, Australia Pullout Due to Coronavir… https://t.co/g3hLeXoliy 15 hours ago

BhuyuChhyan

Bhuyu Chhyan 2020 Tokyo Olympics Delay Looms as US Joins Calls for Postponement after Canada, Australia Pullout Due to Coronavir… https://t.co/02N8VaUQ4x 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.