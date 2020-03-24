Global  

Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Egypt has declared a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two weeks starting on Wednesday to counter the spread of coronavirus and those who violate the measure will be penalised under the country's emergency laws, the prime minister said.
