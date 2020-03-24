Global  

Sixty-four migrants die in the back of truck in Mozambique

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Sixty-four people believed to be migrants from Ethiopia have been found dead in a container attached to a truck in Mozambique, provincial migration authorities and the police said on Tuesday.
