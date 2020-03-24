Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Hantavirus in China claims one life, 32 others tested positive; know all about this virus

Hantavirus in China claims one life, 32 others tested positive; know all about this virus

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Amid coronavirus outbreak scare, other diseases are also tossing their ugly heads. Reports of swine flu and bird flu are also being reported from India and other countries, but there is a shocking news of a man tested positive for hantavirus--another deadly virus-- has come from China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: The Great Wall of China and Other Attractions Reopen as the Country Returns to Normal

The Great Wall of China and Other Attractions Reopen as the Country Returns to Normal 00:58

 Some parts of China are easing restrictions as cases of coronavirus subside in the east Asian country. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MumtazObaid

Mumtaz Fatima Obaid RT @ZeeNews: Hantavirus in China claims one life, 32 others tested positive; Know all about this virus https://t.co/BqeGJdQ1tS 1 minute ago

theAlphaIntel

Alpha Intel - #StayHome WTF: As The World Struggles Against #Corona, New #Hantavirus Claims 1 Life In #China Although it's not a contagion… https://t.co/IMiZ4YVAzx 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.