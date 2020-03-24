Global  

Scientists discover an ancient worm-like creature that's the ancestor of all animals – including us

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Scientists have discovered a fossil of our earliest ancestor: A tiny, worm-like creature that lived about 555 million years ago.
 
Credit: GeoBeats
Scientists Discover Ancestor Of All Animals In Australian Fossils

Scientists Discover Ancestor Of All Animals In Australian Fossils 00:40

 Scientists say they’ve found the “first ancestor on the family tree that contains most familiar animals today, including humans.”

