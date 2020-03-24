Global  

U.S. Airlines Reportedly Getting Ready For Potential Shutdown

Newsy Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
U.S. Airlines Reportedly Getting Ready For Potential ShutdownWatch VideoU.S. airlines are reportedly preparing for a potential voluntary or government-mandated shutdown of virtually all passenger flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, industry and federal officials told The Wall Street Journal no final decisions have been made just yet, and there are other options on the...
