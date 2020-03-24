U.S. Airlines Reportedly Getting Ready For Potential Shutdown Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoU.S. airlines are reportedly preparing for a potential voluntary or government-mandated shutdown of virtually all passenger flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.



On Monday, industry and federal officials told The Wall Street Journal no final decisions have been made just yet, and there are other options on the... Watch VideoU.S. airlines are reportedly preparing for a potential voluntary or government-mandated shutdown of virtually all passenger flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, industry and federal officials told The Wall Street Journal no final decisions have been made just yet, and there are other options on the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🍪 chris RT @CNET: US airlines are reportedly getting ready for a nationwide domestic flight shutdown, though no final decision has been made. https… 54 minutes ago Giran. RT @trafficbutter: US airlines are reportedly getting ready for a nationwide domestic flight shutdown, though no final decision has been ma… 3 hours ago Traffic Updates & Crucial Information US airlines are reportedly getting ready for a nationwide domestic flight shutdown, though no final decision has be… https://t.co/IBdFV1ghla 3 hours ago CNET US airlines are reportedly getting ready for a nationwide domestic flight shutdown, though no final decision has be… https://t.co/yWR0pzNLcU 3 hours ago