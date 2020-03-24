Officials field complaints as Liberty students return

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Lynchburg, Virginia, were fielding complaints Tuesday about the hundreds of students that have returned from their spring break to Liberty University, where President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We could not be more disappointed in the action that Jerry took in telling students […]

