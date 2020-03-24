Covid-19 coronavirus: Greta Thunberg says she has coronavirus

You Might Like

Tweets about this darb tevir RT @CTVNews: Greta Thunberg is self-isolating after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms https://t.co/XEsBgly2iP 7 seconds ago Larry Johnson RT @DaveKeating: Despite being very famous, #GretaThunberg wasn't able to get the celebrity treatment for #CoronaVirus testing. She says i… 20 seconds ago DIARRA RT @climatenews: Greta Thunberg Says It’s ‘Extremely Likely’ That She’s Had Covid-19 https://t.co/m4v47zmZ0H 32 seconds ago Noddy Phew. The newly self appointed Doctor Greta has survived Covid-19. https://t.co/4GjAnm6joy 59 seconds ago HELLO! Canada Greta Thunberg has revealed that it is "extremely likely" that she had COVID-19 https://t.co/xVQwhpTjOR 2 minutes ago Kevin Carter Greta Thunberg is self-isolating after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms - Stay safe kiddo https://t.co/SzqlUjEzTs 2 minutes ago Nyanza Shaw, Esq. Greta Thunberg Says It’s ‘Extremely Likely’ That She Had Coronavirus https://t.co/isQsIgy6NM https://t.co/NLezVHxAhF 3 minutes ago キャベ🧄 RT @mattiwaananen: Greta Thunberg Says It’s ‘Extremely Likely’ That She’s Had Covid-19 https://t.co/fQQsGECIuO 3 minutes ago