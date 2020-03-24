Global  

Nokia Delivers Record 5G Capacity Gains Via Software Upgrade

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Nokia announced Tuesday that it hit a milestone in the delivery of enhanced 5G capacity via a software upgrade on Nokia’s commercial AirScale solution.

The lab test delivered approximately 3Gbps total downlink cell throughout and was performed using Sprint 5G with a software upgrade of E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity...
