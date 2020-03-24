Tokyo Olympics Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch VideoThe 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.



Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo reached a deal with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach Tuesday on a proposal that would push the games back until 2021. The date hasn't been agreed on yet, but the two have concluded the Olympics must be played no later than summer 2021.



