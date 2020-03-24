Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tokyo Olympics Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tokyo Olympics Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Newsy Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tokyo Olympics Postponed Amid Coronavirus PandemicWatch VideoThe 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo reached a deal with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach Tuesday on a proposal that would push the games back until 2021. The date hasn't been agreed on yet, but the two have concluded the Olympics must be played no...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Tokyo Olympics Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tokyo Olympics Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:58

 The Japanese prime minister and the International Olympic Committee president agreed to postpone the games until 2021.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElliottAlmond

Elliott Almond That didn't take 4 weeks: @Tokyo2020 are postponed by @Olympics. https://t.co/5umDAZqhPq @Nathangadrian @USOPC_CEO… https://t.co/tyHSnrFgPp 5 minutes ago

SisiLiliDidi

Sisilili 💎 The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed amid the #coronavirus pandemic. The parameters going forward… https://t.co/DQVBtFc5El 5 minutes ago

PlaymakerzThe

The PlaymakerZ Blog RT @SInow: Breaking: IOC and Japan agree to postpone Tokyo Olympics to 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/majeOgdPRm https://t.co/… 15 minutes ago

RAmazement3

RainyAmazement3 RT @Salon: 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/GsvYPt3USA 17 minutes ago

AdelleDimitui

Adelle Dimitui Relieved to hear that #Tokyo2020 was postponed to 2021 instead of cancelled! Given the efforts devoted to thousands… https://t.co/NfKaFcCNyD 24 minutes ago

TimesSwarnim

Swarnim Times Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/ORwVK8MMWO https://t.co/u6Fk730lL2 28 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The games must take place no later than summer 2021. https://t.co/IRLGo0UfaF 35 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be postponed amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/hvtDlbx2ey? 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.