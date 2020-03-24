Global  

Madrid to use ice rink as morgue for coronavirus victims

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
A Madrid ice rink is to be used as a makeshift morgue for coronavirus victims, as the number of cases in the capital rose to 10,575 and 1,263 deaths, city authorities said on Monday.
News video: Madrid turns ice rink into morgue as death toll climbs

Madrid turns ice rink into morgue as death toll climbs 01:05

 Spain reported its sharpest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with infections rising among health workers, while funeral vans began arriving at Madrid’s ice rink, hastily transformed into a makeshift morgue. Emer McCarthy reports.

