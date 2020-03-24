Global  

South Africa Sees Rise In COVID-19 Cases To 554

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has announced that as of Tuesday, South Africa has 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is an increase of 152 new cases from Monday’s announcement.

The update follows the President’s televised address to the nation on Monday night, where he announced a nationwide lockdown as part of...
News video: Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions

Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions 02:33

 South Africa imposes lockdown, instructs army to enforce as cases jump to more than 400 from COVID-19.

