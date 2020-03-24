Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that she’s been in self-isolation for two weeks after showing symptoms she believed were linked to the coronavirus, although admitted she was not tested for the disease.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Simon Kim Greta Thunberg believes she had coronavirus, self-isolated after showing symptoms https://t.co/sFwhHaxrnQ #FoxNews 55 seconds ago 🖕🏻🇺🇸Tom Van🇺🇸🖕🏻 RT @TomVan69177541: This is Bullshit! She a little liar! #GretaThunberg Greta Thunberg believes she had coronavirus, self-isolated after sh… 13 minutes ago Martha RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Greta Thunberg believes she's had coronavirus. She's 17, and is warning other young people to take it seriousl… 18 minutes ago vj Greta believes she has coronavirus https://t.co/NYczvmjoFt via @newscomauHQ No need to get a professional checkup G… https://t.co/F26rqoUdSS 19 minutes ago Hagatha RT @jilevin: Greta Thunberg says she's recovering from what she believes was 'very likely' a mild case of coronavirus https://t.co/vvXq1fhx… 26 minutes ago チャボロン Greta Thunberg says she believes she had coronavirus https://t.co/CH0NBsDXTD 27 minutes ago Blake Greta Thunberg believes she had coronavirus, self-isolated after showing symptoms https://t.co/OvOjDTmSLm #FoxNews… https://t.co/KBDel9r0t3 30 minutes ago A Koudouss ABEIDNA RT @melissachemam: WHO says US could be next virus hotspot; EU urged to evacuate Greek refugee camps; Greta Thunberg says she believes she… 33 minutes ago