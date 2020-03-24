Greta Thunberg believes she had coronavirus, self-isolated after showing symptoms

Global  

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that she’s been in self-isolation for two weeks after showing symptoms she believed were linked to the coronavirus, although admitted she was not tested for the disease.
News video: Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms

Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms 00:43

 Tom Hanks has issued a latest update on his and wife Rita Wilson's coronavirus status, revealing the pair "feel better" two weeks after their first symptoms, and he has urged others to self-isolate during the pandemic.

