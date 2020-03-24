Global  

Italian priest dies from coronavirus after giving respirator to stranger

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
A Catholic priest in Italy is being called a "Martyr of Charity" for refusing a respirator so a younger patient could use it to ward off the coronavirus.
