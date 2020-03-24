3 US Navy sailors aboard Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, defense officials say

Three U.S. Navy sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in the Philippine Sea have tested positive for Covid-19, marking the first time the virus has spread to a U.S. warship at sea, four U.S. defense officials tell Fox News.

