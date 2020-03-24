Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 3 US Navy sailors aboard Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, defense officials say

3 US Navy sailors aboard Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, defense officials say

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Three U.S. Navy sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in the Philippine Sea have tested positive for Covid-19, marking the first time the virus has spread to a U.S. warship at sea, four U.S. defense officials tell Fox News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 3 Sailors Aboard U.S. Navy Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

3 Sailors Aboard U.S. Navy Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:56

 ​Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the affected sailors have been flown to a U.S. medical facility in the Pacific region.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

njmcal

Nick Martin RT @SenFeinstein: My thoughts are with the sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and their families back home. I appreciate the Navy’s… 24 minutes ago

whcorn

Willem Cornelissen. RT @ihjoy_hossan: Nearly 3,000 sailors aboard The USS Theodore #Roosevelt aircraft carrier now docked in Guam, where the #coronavirus has s… 41 minutes ago

Ushimajimun

U RT @ABC: JUST IN: Positive coronavirus tests aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt rise to 93, according to acting Navy Secret… 1 hour ago

BorgusWeemsTX

Borgus Weems RT @travisakers: NEW: After pleas from the ship’s captain, more than half the crew aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt will be pulled off the… 1 hour ago

Mondquelle

Kurekureto RT @ISCResearch: 🇺🇸 As 93 of the nearly 5,000 sailors assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, now docked in #Guam, have tested positive for… 1 hour ago

EarlyReport

Cardinal News USS Theodore Roosevelt Has 93 Personnel with Coronavirus COVID-19 Positive Tests: Ninety-three sailors aboard the U… https://t.co/h0bpVbOV8k 1 hour ago

ihjoy_hossan

Iqbal Hossan Nearly 3,000 sailors aboard The USS Theodore #Roosevelt aircraft carrier now docked in Guam, where the #coronavirus… https://t.co/YQsP891am4 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.