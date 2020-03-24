Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > A 'bullet train' of COVID-19 headed for New York, governor warns

A 'bullet train' of COVID-19 headed for New York, governor warns

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying the infection rate in his state is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that sees 40,000 people in intensive care.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. DeSantis orders New York travelers arriving on flights to quarantine

Gov. DeSantis orders New York travelers arriving on flights to quarantine 01:45

 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is issuing an executive order mandating that anyone arriving on a flight from New York City and the surrounding area submit to self-quarantine for two weeks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jadesfw

maybe next decade, jade. RT @CBCWorldNews: A 'bullet train' of COVID-19 headed for New York, governor warns https://t.co/tqCe7hV1c2 https://t.co/M5uMa5Ymv3 59 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News A 'bullet train' of COVID-19 headed for New York, governor warns https://t.co/tqCe7hV1c2 https://t.co/M5uMa5Ymv3 1 hour ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World A 'bullet train' of COVID-19 headed for New York, governor warns https://t.co/7zk5dXEhHd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.