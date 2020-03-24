Global  

Taylor Swift’s publicist takes aim at Kim Kardashian in feud

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kanye West and Taylor Swift public beef has reignited again with the ongoing feud now involving his wife and Swift’s publicist. Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, fired back Monday night at Kim Kardashian West who had defended herself after someone released a full, but clipped video of Kanye West and Swift […]
News video: Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift on Twitter | THR News

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift on Twitter | THR News 02:47

 Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift on Twitter | THR News

