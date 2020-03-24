National Guard Debunks Concerns Over Medical Staff Shortages Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoGovernors across the country are activating the National Guard, including Pennsylvania, where at least 80 volunteers are conducting coronavirus testing.



"So there's been a lot of limitations in terms of the ability of medical facilities so far being able to test for the coronavirus, both in terms of availability of... Watch VideoGovernors across the country are activating the National Guard, including Pennsylvania, where at least 80 volunteers are conducting coronavirus testing."So there's been a lot of limitations in terms of the ability of medical facilities so far being able to test for the coronavirus, both in terms of availability of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published National Guard Debunks Concerns Over Medical Staff Shortages 02:07 Some were concerned that deploying National Guard units would take health professionals away from civilian facilities that needed them. You Might Like

Tweets about this