'We win': Trump appears to claim victory over coronavirus as US death toll jumps 129 in one day

Independent Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President praises Deborah Birx as best infectious disease expert as populer Anthony Fauci looks on in White House briefing room
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'America will again and soon be open for business' -Trump

'America will again and soon be open for business' -Trump 01:28

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious disease is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a...

