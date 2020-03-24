Nearly a million Canadians have filed for employment insurance (EI) in a single week and long lines have started to appear at Service Canada locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jamie Carre RT @CTVNews: Unemployed workers line up at Service Canada as EI applications spike https://t.co/Ej4VXJiAf0 49 seconds ago Abdiweli ahmed salah RT @CTVToronto: A government source tells CTV News Toronto 929,000 EI applications were received between March 16 and March 22. https://t.… 6 minutes ago Debora Frisone Unemployed workers line up at Service Canada as EI applications spike https://t.co/CAAg5wXy7M 11 minutes ago Toronto Housing Market Crash Facebook Group @ScottTerrioHMA Watch this video, huge lineups for EI and interview with the applicants https://t.co/AdVd1d44qT 20 minutes ago CTV News Unemployed workers line up at Service Canada as EI applications spike https://t.co/Ej4VXJiAf0 56 minutes ago