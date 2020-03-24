Global  

Unemployed workers line up at Service Canada as EI applications spike

CTV News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Nearly a million Canadians have filed for employment insurance (EI) in a single week and long lines have started to appear at Service Canada locations in the Greater Toronto Area.
