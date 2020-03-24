Saudi Arabia’s King Salman To Chair Extraordinary Virtual Summit Of G20 Leaders

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders on March 26 to advance the global coordinated response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As well as the leaders of the G20 group, the heads of state of Jordan, Spain, Singapore and Switzerland will also participate in the summit. In ...

