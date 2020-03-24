Global  

Doctors Say Self-Medicating With Chloroquine Can Be Dangerous

Newsy Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Doctors Say Self-Medicating With Chloroquine Can Be DangerousWatch Video"We all just desperately want to do something and sort of ... fend this off," Dr. Jeff Linder, chief of general internal medicine and geriatrics at Northwestern Medicine told Newsy.

President Trump is touting the use of two drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, to treat the coronavirus. They are not approved by...
 Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are not FDA-approved to treat COVID-19, but demand is up after President Trump pushed the use of the drugs.

