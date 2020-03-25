Global  

New Zealand reports 50 new cases of COIVD-19; says cases to rise

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
New Zealand on Wednesday reported 47 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three probable cases, ahead of the country heading into a complete lockdown at midnight.
 Prime Minister Jacinda Arden Urged New Zealanders to reduce contacts to a bare minimum. The announcement comes as the country prepares for a one-month lockdown to help fight the coronavirus. All non-essential services, schools and offices will be shut down to self-isolate their population. According...

