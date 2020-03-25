New Zealand reports 50 new cases of COIVD-19; says cases to rise

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden Urged New Zealanders to reduce contacts to a bare minimum. The announcement comes as the country prepares for a one-month lockdown to help fight the coronavirus. All non-essential services, schools and offices will be shut down to self-isolate their population. According...
