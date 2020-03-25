Global  

Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies At 81 From Coronavirus

Newsy Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies At 81 From CoronavirusWatch VideoPlaywright Terrence McNally died Tuesday at 81 years old.

His representative confirmed McNally suffered from complications after contracting the coronavirus. He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, or COPD, and previously survived lung cancer. He died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. 

The...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:34

 Legendary playwright Terrence McNally has died from coronavirus complications.

