Jordan eases nationwide curfew and allows shops to open

Jordan eases nationwide curfew and allows shops to open

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Tuesday the government would allow people to go on foot to buy groceries in neighbourhood shops to ease daily life for the nearly 10 million inhabitants under a tight curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Jordanians sing and flash lights on second day of strict nationwide curfew

Jordanians sing and flash lights on second day of strict nationwide curfew 01:03

 Residents of Amman, Jordan were heard singing, shouting and flashing lights on Sunday (March 22), the second day of a strict nationwide curfew.

