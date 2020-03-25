Global  

New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle COVID-19

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: New Zealand PM Ardern Urges People To Keep Contacts To A Bare Minimum

New Zealand PM Ardern Urges People To Keep Contacts To A Bare Minimum 00:32

 Prime Minister Jacinda Arden Urged New Zealanders to reduce contacts to a bare minimum. The announcement comes as the country prepares for a one-month lockdown to help fight the coronavirus. All non-essential services, schools and offices will be shut down to self-isolate their population. According...

