New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle COVID-19

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article



