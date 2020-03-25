92 Chad soldiers killed in 'deadliest' Boko Haram attack Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula on Sunday lasted at least seven hours and reinforcements were also attacked. 👓 View full article

