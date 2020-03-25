Global  

92 Chad soldiers killed in 'deadliest' Boko Haram attack

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula on Sunday lasted at least seven hours and reinforcements were also attacked.
