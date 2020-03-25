Earthquake off Russia's far east islands prompts tsunami warning

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands. A tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii.The US Geological Survey... A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands. A tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii.The US Geological Survey... 👓 View full article

