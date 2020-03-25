Global  

Earthquake off Russia's far east islands prompts tsunami warning

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Earthquake off Russia's far east islands prompts tsunami warningA 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands. A tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii.The US Geological Survey...
PendakiJakarta

𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗞𝗜 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗔 🇮🇩 RT @TDesiantoFW: #Earthquake_alert - M7.6, #Hypocenter: 16 km, EAST OF KURIL ISLANDS, Wed 25 Mar 2020 - 13:49:15 UTC+11:00. #TSUNAMI WARNIN… 3 minutes ago

biker_freedom

Freedom Biker RT @ENSAlerts: WEST COAST: Earthquake measuring 7.5 east of the Kuril Islands in Russia. The tsunami threat, if any, to the West Coast is c… 5 minutes ago

MandyDandy05

Amanda RT @ENSAlerts: HAWAII: Earthquake measuring 7.5 east of the Kuril Islands in Russia. A tsunami may have been generated. A tsunami watch is… 5 minutes ago

dougmmilford

Doug Milford RT @ENSAlerts: WEST COAST: There is no tsunami threat to the U.S. West Coast. This will be the final message for the earthquake east of Kur… 8 minutes ago

Mish_L_Pattison

Michelle Pattison RT @RT_com: #BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Russia’s Far East DETAILS: https://t.co/TP7ftYwMOV 9 minutes ago

QararaRasha

Zenub Babur Butt RT @Ruptly: #BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude #earthquake hits #Russia’s Far East, striking off the Kuril Islands 14 minutes ago

anchoress_the

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔸𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕤⚓️🏴 @tsunamiwatch @ArnallLabrador There is NO threat from 7.8M earthquake in Kuril Islands, near Russia, for east or we… https://t.co/vtq8IvNPEu 36 minutes ago

Gotti_Got_Bandz

Son of the Chief RT @wxrjm: Tsunami Watch issued for Hawaii after a 7.8M earthquake near the Kuril Islands, east of Russia. https://t.co/9MHC010Qng 40 minutes ago

