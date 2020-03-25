US President Donald Trump hopes to reopen economy by Easter Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by nearly 10,000 while about 150 Americans died in a day even as President Donald Trump hoped to reopen the country's economy by Easter, April 12. With millions of Americans under a lockdown, the National Guard as well as the armed forces were pressed into service in... 👓 View full article

President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen the US economy by Easter. The president said he is aiming to ease pandemic restrictions by mid-April in an effort to urgently restart the country's struggling economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. "I think that would be a great thing for our country and..."

