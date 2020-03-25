Global  

US President Donald Trump hopes to reopen economy by Easter

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by nearly 10,000 while about 150 Americans died in a day even as President Donald Trump hoped to reopen the country's economy by Easter, April 12. With millions of Americans under a lockdown, the National Guard as well as the armed forces were pressed into service in...
I'll reopen the economy by Easter, says Donald Trump

I'll reopen the economy by Easter, says Donald Trump 00:50

 President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen the US economy by Easter. The president said he is aiming to ease pandemic restrictions by mid-April in an effort to urgently restart the country's struggling economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. "I think that would be a great thing for our country and...

