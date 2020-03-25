Global  

Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Kabul; 4 dead

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan’s minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital’s old city on Wednesday, killing at least four people, a minority Sikh parliamentarian said. Afghanistan’s interior ministry said that police were at the place of worship, known as a Gudwara, […]
