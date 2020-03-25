Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Kabul; 4 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan’s minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital’s old city on Wednesday, killing at least four people, a minority Sikh parliamentarian said. Afghanistan’s interior ministry said that police were at the place of worship, known as a Gudwara, […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tamandeep Singh RT @SikhProf: Eyewitness estimates about 150 Sikhs trapped in gurdwara during attack. "The gunmen started their attack at a time when the… 2 seconds ago Constable Isha RT @Jerusalem_Post: Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of #Kabul on Wednesday,… 15 seconds ago Tonny Adamms RT @SAfmnews: Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers have attacked a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Afghan authori… 35 seconds ago Ishvinderjit Kaur RT @RaviSinghKA: Terrible news from Afghanistan!! Cowards attacking people in place or worship ! https://t.co/3vAa4I5tpG 59 seconds ago iNews24 Gunmen, bombers attack Sikh religious complex in Afghan capital [RTR https://t.co/g9gKtWA18b] 1 minute ago Sherry Gumber RT @SikhProf: Incredibly sad. Sikhs have made Afghanistan their home for centuries. But they have been pushed out in recent years due to re… 2 minutes ago Limited Edition RT @ReutersUK: Gunmen attack Sikh religious complex in Afghan capital https://t.co/NAAlXVKQGY https://t.co/qXciQayJoM 2 minutes ago Felipe Sahagún Gunmen attack Sikh religious complex in Afghan capital https://t.co/DqWpLXU13q v @ReutersUK 3 minutes ago