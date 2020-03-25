Global  

After coronavirus, man dies of hantavirus in China, says official media

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a man in China's southwestern Yunnan province has died of hantavirus, a disease spread by rodents, official media here reported on Tuesday. The person from Yunnan province died while on his way back to the eastern Shandong province for work on a chartered bus on Monday, state-run Global Times...
