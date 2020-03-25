News24.com | 'Young people, this can hit you too' - First known US child virus death was teen 'in good health'

Global  

The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was a teenager in previously good health, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said.
 Some 250,000 volunteers in good health are being recruited by the Government to help vulnerable people – while the ExCeL Centre in London will be converted into a new NHS hospital, Matt Hancock has announced.

