National survey indicates men less concerned about COVID-19 than women Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A new national survey suggests that women are significantly more concerned about COVID-19 than men, with only a quarter of young men aged 18-29 reporting that they are extremely concerned about the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this