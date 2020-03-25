Global  

As coronavirus spreads in Europe, hospitals are overwhelmed

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
As infections spike across Europe, Italy, Spain and UK's healthcare systems struggle to cope after medics fall ill.
 As infections spike across Europe, Italy, Spain and UK's healthcare systems struggle to cope after medics fall ill.

