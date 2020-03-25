Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers: president Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Boko Haram militants killed 92 Chadian soldiers and wounded 47 more in the deadliest attack ever on the country's military, President Idriss Deby said late on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this