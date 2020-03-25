Global  

Gunmen Storm Sikh Temple and Community Center in Kabul

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Four militants took dozens of people hostage at the center, where families live. At least 11 people are said to have been killed.
GreenTwinLeaves

Nativist RT @AFP: #UPDATE Gunmen have stormed a Sikh-Hindu temple in central Kabul and are locked in an ongoing battle with security forces in the l… 2 minutes ago

Aspirant0106

Aspirant RT @gillvoice: 25 killed as Islamic State gunman takes hostages in Kabul Sikh temple https://t.co/sa95g700Av 29 minutes ago

gillvoice

Pak Christian voice 25 killed as Islamic State gunman takes hostages in Kabul Sikh temple https://t.co/sa95g700Av 31 minutes ago

herboo44

Leon Herbert killed as Islamic State gunman takes hostages in Kabul Sikh temple https://t.co/ZTRR769fVa 43 minutes ago

AFP

AFP news agency #UPDATE Gunmen have stormed a Sikh-Hindu temple in central Kabul and are locked in an ongoing battle with security… https://t.co/ZCKEYJpRMH 43 minutes ago

justearthnews

justearthnews Gunmen storm into Sikh temple in Kabul killing four, encounter on https://t.co/sDcca6NZPX #Kabul #GurudwaraAttack… https://t.co/BcautdFSbe 50 minutes ago

