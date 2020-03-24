Cameroon jazz-funk great Manu Dibango dies after COVID-19 hospitalization

Manu Dibango, who fused African rhythms with funk to become one of the most influential musicians in world dance music, died Tuesday with the coronavirus, according to his music publisher. He was 86.

