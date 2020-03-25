Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings - media

Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings - media

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, got married on Wednesday, Australian media said, in an event that spurred online protest as it came just hours before a ban on ceremonies with more than five people took effect.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lleary61

Lori Leary Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings -media https://t.co/r3QcOBXZuI 1 minute ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings -media - National Post has been published on Canada… https://t.co/ESCxZ172J7 32 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings -media https://t.co/DU0DanpUs5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.