Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings - media Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, got married on Wednesday, Australian media said, in an event that spurred online protest as it came just hours before a ban on ceremonies with more than five people took effect. 👓 View full article

