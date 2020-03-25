Global  

Iran to impose tough measures as coronavirus death toll rises

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Iran plans to ban Iranian New Year travel and traditional gatherings in parks, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus death toll rose to 2,077 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.
